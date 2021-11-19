Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Down 51.3% in October

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the October 14th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,091,185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BYOC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,534,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,792,281. Beyond Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.