Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $256.79 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $238.40 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

