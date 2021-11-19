BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,047.13% and a negative net margin of 105.89%.

BHTG opened at $1.03 on Friday. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHTG. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

