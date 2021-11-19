BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $286.21 and last traded at $285.69. 45,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,092,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.81. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 38.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

