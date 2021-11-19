BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $286.21 and last traded at $285.69. 45,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,092,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.06.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.81. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -1.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
