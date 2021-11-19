Bitcoin Incognito Trading Up 261.1% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 120.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $157,592.25 and $226.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 261.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.