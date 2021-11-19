Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $12.18 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00004353 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $472.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00311728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00162644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00101154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

