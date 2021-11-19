BitGreen Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,573.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00187685 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00620820 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00079189 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.