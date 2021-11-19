BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.76.

BJ opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 378,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

