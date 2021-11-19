Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 56.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

