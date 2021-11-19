BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 57.1% in October

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

