BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.08

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.57. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 36,702 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

