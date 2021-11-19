BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 68,350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $42.71 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $43.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

