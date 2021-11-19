Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.50 million-$876.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,064. Blucora has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $858.92 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blucora by 91.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

