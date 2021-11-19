Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.50 million-$876.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.05 million.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,064. Blucora has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $858.92 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blucora by 91.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
