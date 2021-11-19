B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9882 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

