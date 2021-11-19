BMO Capital Markets Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $96.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.92.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.