BMO Capital Markets Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$125.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGEAF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $78.73 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $98.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

