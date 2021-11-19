BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 39.8% in October

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the October 14th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

DSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 81,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

