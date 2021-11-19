Boltwood Capital Management Sells 24,093 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSE GE opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

