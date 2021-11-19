Boon Sim Buys 25,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,660,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,943,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

