Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BPZZF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

