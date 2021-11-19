Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BPZZF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $13.51.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
