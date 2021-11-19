Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTHE opened at $0.04 on Friday. Boston Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.20.

About Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

