Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 4,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,326. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.