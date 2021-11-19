Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.64 Million

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report $218.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.00 million. BOX reported sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $858.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $860.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $953.66 million, with estimates ranging from $935.60 million to $965.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

BOX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

