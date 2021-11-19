BOX (NYSE:BOX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Box is riding on expanding customer base and solid cloud storage demand. Further, its strengthening add-on products offerings remain positives. Box’s deepening focus on advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help it in attracting customers from the global market. Growing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a tailwind. Moreover, the company’s strengthening efforts toward enriching cloud management and AI platforms will drive its growth going forward. Also, its strong free cash flow generation is encouraging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, mounting expenses remain a headwind for the company. Further, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Dropbox poses a serious risk.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $379,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

