BP (LON:BP) Earns Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 336.45 ($4.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 338.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.80. The stock has a market cap of £66.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 239.60 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 322 shares of company stock worth $105,595.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

