Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Financial Comparison

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 30.69% 24.90% 21.24%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is more favorable than Brilliant Earth Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $39.24 million 2.46 $12.81 million $0.42 7.57

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliant Earth Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Brilliant Earth Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets. The Traditional segment consists of wholesale and retail customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

