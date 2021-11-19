British Smaller Companies VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BSV stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Friday. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £118.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.38.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

