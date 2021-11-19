Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Peel Hunt began coverage on Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Britvic has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

