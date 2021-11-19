Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $563.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.09 on Friday, hitting $568.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $382.70 and a twelve month high of $577.21. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

