Brokerages Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Barclays PLC raised its position in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

