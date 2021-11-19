Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cinemark posted earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE CNK opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $1,733,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

