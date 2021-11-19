Brokerages Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

NASDAQ ELOX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.28. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 208,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

