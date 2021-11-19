Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,461,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,027,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.