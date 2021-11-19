Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,461,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,027,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

