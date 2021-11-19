Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post $66.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $66.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $67.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $272.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $274.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $263.54 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $263.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

OBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OBNK remained flat at $$45.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,040. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

