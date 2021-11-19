Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.57. 16,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,743. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

