Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report sales of $128.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $491.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 3,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,426. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

