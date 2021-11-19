Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

TEVA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 338,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 255,708 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

