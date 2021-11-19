Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Upwork reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,128,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.60 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

