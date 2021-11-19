Brokerages Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report sales of $46.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $46.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.48 million to $110.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 634,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 181.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 472,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIU opened at $5.40 on Friday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $392.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.77.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

