Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

AVDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,805. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $572.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

