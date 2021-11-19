Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report sales of $28.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.74 million to $29.10 million. Broadwind reported sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

