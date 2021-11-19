Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

