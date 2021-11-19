Brokerages Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.61. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 2,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 350,098 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 2.18.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.