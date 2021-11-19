Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.62. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MBIN opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

