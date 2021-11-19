Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 426,666 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

