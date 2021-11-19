Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 257.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

