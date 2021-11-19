Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

SASR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,121. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

