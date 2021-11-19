Brokerages Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target at $22.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABCM shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 4,182.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after buying an additional 2,384,085 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter valued at $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abcam by 529.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Abcam by 1,276.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 386,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter valued at $2,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,967. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

