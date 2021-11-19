Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $48.58

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 1,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $759.24 million, a PE ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

