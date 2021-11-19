Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price at $8.40

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,685,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,154,205. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 4.66. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $147,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.